United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £22,522.64 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.26), for a total value of £22,522.64 ($28,819.76).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UU opened at GBX 1,041.50 ($13.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,471.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,061.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047.33. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.34 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15,333.33%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Read More

