Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

6/12/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $139.00 to $154.00.

6/8/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $150.00.

6/7/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00.

5/31/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $140.00.

5/18/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $111.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $129.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $130.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $139.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $145.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00.

4/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00.

4/25/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00.

4/24/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $119.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

