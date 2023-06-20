Veronique Laury Buys 1,650 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Veronique Laury purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,593 ($33.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,784.50 ($54,746.64).

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS opened at GBX 2,586 ($33.09) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,543 ($32.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($46.64). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,739.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,993.25. The stock has a market cap of £57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 877.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($52.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,100 ($39.67) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,788 ($48.47).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

