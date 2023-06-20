Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £1,224,986.58 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 14,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,567,481.23).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.17), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,029,486.22).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($110.74) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,325,728.57).

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.36), for a total value of £713,646 ($913,174.66).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand acquired 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,370,115.16).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($112.03), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($276,709.53).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($109.46) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($540,713.50).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.74), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,080,762.92).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($108.57), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($972,164.94).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($107.68), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($934,318.04).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($106.22) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,069,567.29).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,660 ($110.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,349.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,806.57. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The stock has a market cap of £43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,131.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About London Stock Exchange Group

Several research analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($127.96) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

