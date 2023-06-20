Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £1,224,986.58 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 14,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,567,481.23).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.17), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,029,486.22).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($110.74) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,325,728.57).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.36), for a total value of £713,646 ($913,174.66).
  • On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand acquired 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,370,115.16).
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($112.03), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($276,709.53).
  • On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($109.46) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($540,713.50).
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.74), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,080,762.92).
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($108.57), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($972,164.94).
  • On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($107.68), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($934,318.04).
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($106.22) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,069,567.29).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,660 ($110.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,349.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,806.57. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The stock has a market cap of £43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,131.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($127.96) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.