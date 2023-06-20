Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Samsara (IOT)

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00.

6/2/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00.

6/2/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00.

5/31/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00.

5/18/2023 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,880,717 shares of company stock worth $41,628,404. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

