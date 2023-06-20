Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celsius (CELH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

6/14/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $165.00.

6/7/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $155.00.

6/5/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $165.00.

6/2/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $160.00.

5/23/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $145.00.

5/10/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

5/10/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $110.00 to $122.00.

5/10/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00.

5/10/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $129.00.

5/10/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00.

5/10/2023 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00.

4/26/2023 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $150.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

