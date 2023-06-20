BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $370.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 375.12 ($4.80), with a volume of 276458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.50 ($4.87).

BH Macro Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,770.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.45 and a beta of -0.21.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

