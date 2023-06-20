Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Downgraded by Wedbush

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SURF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of SURF stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

