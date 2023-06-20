Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

