Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.