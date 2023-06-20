BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

