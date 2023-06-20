Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

