Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 1,156 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 802.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

