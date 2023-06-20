Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

