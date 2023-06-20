Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,411 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 204.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,982,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

