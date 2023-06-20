Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

