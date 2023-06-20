Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 424 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

