Head to Head Contrast: Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -5.03% -23.64% -14.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $592.21 million 1.16 -$38.63 million ($0.48) -6.50

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golden Heaven Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Heaven Group and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 125.36%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Golden Heaven Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

