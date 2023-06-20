Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

