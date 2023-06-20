Pacific Wealth Management Buys 2,362 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pacific Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

