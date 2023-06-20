Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,670,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.92.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

