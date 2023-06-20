Reviewing Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) & Its Rivals

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1094 2719 2987 113 2.31

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 2.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $26.98 billion $611.37 million 188.81

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon peers beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

