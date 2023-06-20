Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $439.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.19 and its 200 day moving average is $366.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

