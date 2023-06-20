Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Financial Analysis

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.19 $869.20 million N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

This table compares FirstGroup and Davide Campari-Milano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Volatility & Risk

FirstGroup has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FirstGroup and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given FirstGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstGroup is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Summary

FirstGroup beats Davide Campari-Milano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

