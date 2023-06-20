RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWEOY shares. AlphaValue cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.6577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.62%.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

