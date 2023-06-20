FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.11.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FDS opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

