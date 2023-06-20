Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DNB Markets lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Rating

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.