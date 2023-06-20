RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,938,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.