BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $269,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.9 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

