BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

LLY opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

