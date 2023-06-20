BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 98,725 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

