Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle stock opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

