Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.