Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $97,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after buying an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.