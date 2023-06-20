BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $551,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

