BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,949 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after buying an additional 582,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

About Kennedy-Wilson



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

