BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 651 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

VNOM stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Featured Articles

