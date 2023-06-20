Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after buying an additional 1,179,605 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 711,741 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,661,000 after buying an additional 490,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

