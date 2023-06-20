BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,135 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

