Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

