BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $203,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 161,042 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,337,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LEVI opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

