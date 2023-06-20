Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LIN opened at $375.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.45 and its 200 day moving average is $345.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

