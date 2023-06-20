Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Abcam Price Performance
Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.54.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
