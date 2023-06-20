Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

About Abcam

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abcam by 734.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.