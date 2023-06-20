Comparing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integer and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Integer.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 2.07 $66.38 million $2.03 42.16 Hyperfine $6.81 million 21.92 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.39

This table compares Integer and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.71% 9.54% 4.75% Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integer beats Hyperfine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.