Reviewing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.20 $61.06 million $4.43 6.65 First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.59 $234.48 million $1.61 18.65

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mercantile Bank pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.87% 16.09% 1.42% First Financial Bankshares 39.69% 18.12% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mercantile Bank and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank



Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About First Financial Bankshares



First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

