Head-To-Head Review: TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Werner Enterprises pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Werner Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 178.57 Werner Enterprises $3.29 billion 0.85 $241.26 million $3.47 12.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Werner Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.1% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Werner Enterprises 6.63% 15.20% 7.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TFI International and Werner Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Werner Enterprises 1 8 7 0 2.38

Werner Enterprises has a consensus target price of $49.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than TFI International.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats TFI International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet that provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and residential and commercial deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 8,600 trucks, which included 8,305 company-operated, as well as 295 owned and operated by independent contractors;29,965 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled, and other trailers. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

