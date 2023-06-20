Contrasting Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) & Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Satixfy Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 0 0 N/A Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vuzix and Satixfy Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vuzix presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Satixfy Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Satixfy Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -299.46% -33.52% -30.03% Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and Satixfy Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.84 million 27.82 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -8.14 Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 0.99 -$397.79 million N/A N/A

Vuzix has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Summary

Vuzix beats Satixfy Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

