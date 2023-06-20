Head-To-Head Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) vs. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.29 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.04 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares Edible Garden and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edible Garden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

