Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Critical Review

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Near Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83% Near Intelligence N/A N/A -29.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and Near Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Near Intelligence 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Near Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 7.47 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -50.33 Near Intelligence $59.75 million 1.66 $5.03 million N/A N/A

Near Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru Group.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Near Intelligence on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Near Intelligence

(Get Rating)

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.