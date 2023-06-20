Viaplay Group AB (publ) (NENTF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: NENTF) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2023 – Viaplay Group AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2023 – Viaplay Group AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/7/2023 – Viaplay Group AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2023 – Viaplay Group AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Viaplay Group AB has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

